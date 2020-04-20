Global  

Coronavirus Update: Family, Friends Line Long Island Neighborhood Sidewalk To Welcome Home Survivor

CBS 2 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
There was a special surprise Sunday for a COVID-19 survivor on Long Island.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Long Island Man Survives COVID-19, Gets Quite The Welcome Home

 Friends and family lined the sidewalk in one Long Island neighborhood on Sunday to celebrate the return home of a neighbor who overcame a serious bout with coronavirus. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

