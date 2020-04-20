California car crashes decreased by over 50 percent, saving taxpayers $1B: report

Credit: Veuer - Published 5 hours ago Car Crashes in California Cut in Half Because of Shelter-in-Place Order, Saving Taxpayers Around $1B 00:59 California is known as one of the busiest places to drive in the country. And amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s shelter in place order, a new report revealed car crashes statewide are down by more than 50 percent. Veuer’s Elitsa Bizios has that story.