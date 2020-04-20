Global  

California car crashes decreased by over 50 percent, saving taxpayers $1B: report

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Car crashes in California were reduced by half following the state's “shelter in place” order to limit the coronavirus spread, which saved taxpayers an estimated $1 billion dollars over that time period, according to a survey last Wednesday.
 California is known as one of the busiest places to drive in the country. And amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s shelter in place order, a new report revealed car crashes statewide are down by more than 50 percent. Veuer’s Elitsa Bizios has that story.

