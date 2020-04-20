Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said. Lisa Bernhard has more.
