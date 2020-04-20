Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS 2 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The company’s Hudson Yards location was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, along with 42 other stores.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week 01:09

 Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeyRidenour1

Joey Ridenour RT @sohh: Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reportedly considering… 21 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Retail chain Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic while 24-Hour Fitness is reported… https://t.co/RctZwj1uGk 21 hours ago

marchirschfield

Marc Hirschfield Neiman Marcus reportedly considering bankruptcy as it misses bond payment. #bankruptcy #restructuring #chapter11… https://t.co/9AV2VDf6cZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.