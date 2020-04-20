Global  

Shake Shack returning $10 million virus-linked small business loan

CBS News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Burger chain says it got extra money through an "equity transaction" so it's giving back the funds it got through the CARES Act for other eateries to use
