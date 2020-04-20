Plasma therapy shows some promise for coronavirus patients Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Researchers hope plasma from coronavirus survivors may help cure seriously ill patients. Dr. Tara Narula speaks with some families who have turned to plasma therapy when all else failed. This type of therapy for the coronavirus is still experimental and clinical trials are underway. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 1 hour ago Why Aren't Plasma Donations Getting To Coronavirus Patients? 02:36 CBS2's Alice Gainer speaks to medical officials about the red tape delaying plasma donations from getting the COVID-19 patients who need them.

