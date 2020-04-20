Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Loan To U.S. Program For Small Businesses

Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Loan To U.S. Program For Small Businesses

NPR Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The burger chain and other large businesses were able to get the money because the program covers any company with less than 500 workers in a single location.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published
News video: The Small Businesses Least Likely to Be Helped by the COVID-19 Stimulus

The Small Businesses Least Likely to Be Helped by the COVID-19 Stimulus 01:11

 As the Treasury Department works to approve additional funding for its emergency small business loan program, some small business owners say the program is only significantly helpful to companies with a lot of manpower.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mental_Mastodon

Brother Voodoo🦉 RT @jilevin: Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Loan To U.S. Program For Small Businesses https://t.co/8FJqZ6kZKO 5 seconds ago

6549lmartin

STOP THE INDOCTRINATION IN SCHOOLS AND MEDIA RT @LennToyan: "Shake Shack returns $10 million government loan meant for small businesses" https://t.co/5H0BWnaWAh 27 seconds ago

ChrisX144

Chris "Shake Shack returns $10 million government loan meant for small businesses" https://t.co/IhVQ1G1m6H 32 seconds ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @Power1051: Fast-food chain #ShakeShack announced they are returning a $10 million loan they received from the Paycheck Protection Progr… 44 seconds ago

GeorgeBobadilla

George Bobadilla RT @NPR: Shake Shack is returning $10 million to the Paycheck Protection Program, the fund providing loans to businesses with less than 500… 49 seconds ago

Seek1st2udstnd

Simone Black Shake Shack returns $10 million government loan meant for small businesses https://t.co/sYFzJb0dhJ 52 seconds ago

chrisma43189756

chris maher RT @EarlOfEnough: 📌A lot of attention has rightfully been placed on Trump's lies & inane, dangerous "liberation" bilge. His GOP's silence a… 53 seconds ago

FabiolaWazer

F Wazer #VoteBlue #Vote RT @fred_guttenberg: Glad to see @shakeshack is giving back the $10M forgivable PPP loan they received and did not need. To the businesses… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.