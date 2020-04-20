State unemployment updated for CARES Act, but significant delays remain Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington's Employment Security Department has updated their online pages to help with the crush of unemployment claims from the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but many are still having difficulties getting through.



The state says the site is getting as many as 500,000 page views an hour and it is indeed slowing down the process for everyone applying.



Michael Duncan owner of Miked Up Productions is one of thousands of self-employed contract workers hoping to tap into unemployment assistance back with federal dollars from the CARES Act. 👓 View full article

0

