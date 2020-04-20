Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June: Pride, Puerto Rican Day, Salute To Israel Parades All On Hold

CBS 2 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year. 
 That means the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades are all cancelled, for the moment. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year.

