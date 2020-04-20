Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Two dead as severe storms, tornadoes lash South; Florida braces for more today

Two dead as severe storms, tornadoes lash South; Florida braces for more today

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Severe storms and tornadoes pounded a wide area of the South on Sunday and early Monday. And the threat for more storms continued in Florida.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Two dead as severe storms, tornadoes lash South; Florida braces for more today: Severe storms and tornadoes pounded a wide area… 17 seconds ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Two dead as severe storms, tornadoes lash South; Florida braces for more today: Severe storms and tornadoes pounded… https://t.co/3WoUJBjwD9 43 seconds ago

usatodayweather

USA TODAY Weather Two dead as severe storms, tornadoes lash South https://t.co/z8B3Z8vZCg https://t.co/br2lFcGAPF 2 minutes ago

5945USARTR

TRUMP JUSTICE ⚖️✝️🇺🇸 RT @jeffsessions: My prayers are with everyone impacted by the severe storms last night across Alabama and the South. Thank you to our alwa… 7 hours ago

___WWG1WGA___

The choice, to know, is yours... At least 18 dead after tornadoes, severe storms rip through southern U.S. https://t.co/ZGu9fEg5I7 #globalnews #newsmedia 3 days ago

Teokanistras

☢️ Teo Kanistras® #VipScandals • https://t.co/Ga6hh1V9V0 • At least 18 dead after tornadoes, severe storms rip through southern U.S. https://t.co/kPXMuB5F0h 3 days ago

PMarieeJ

Portia Jefferson At least 6 people are dead in Mississippi as strong tornadoes and severe storms threaten millions in the South… https://t.co/k84lcEC7jD 4 days ago

hailsM38

hails RT @NBCNews: Aerial footage shows scale of damage in Seneca, South Carolina, after severe storms moved through the region overnight. https:… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.