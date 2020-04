World Bank to lend $50M to help Myanmar fight coronavirus Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The World Bank said Monday it has approved $50 million in emergency financing to help Myanmar improve its hospital system to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The bank’s office in Myanmar said in a statement that the credit would be used mostly to increase the capacity of intensive care units at […] 👓 View full article

