NYC nixes June events, including 3 major parades

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
New York City won't allow public events in June, including three of the city's major annual celebrations: the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Celebrate Israel parade and the Pride parade on its 50th anniversary. (April 20)
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June 29:46

 That means the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades are all cancelled, for the moment. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year.

