When to see the 2020 Lyrids meteor shower

azcentral.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Lyrids meteor shower makes its annual appearance through the end of April over Arizona.
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: The Lyrid Meteor Shower Could Shoot Fireballs Across the Sky

The Lyrid Meteor Shower Could Shoot Fireballs Across the Sky 00:58

 The Lyrid meteor shower is set to peak April 21st-22nd with up to 20 meteors per hour! But it’s already started, so you could even see a few meteors now.

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Lyrids Meteor Shower 2020: When is the best time to see shooting stars? https://t.co/d1GDsTE1TV 24 minutes ago

Jim_Seimas

Jim Seimas RT @mercnews: Meteor shower this week: When to see the Lyrids https://t.co/DHTHgX91y3 54 minutes ago

AmyAbdel

Amy Abdelsayed April 22 (predawn hours) @NASA says to look up at the sky. That’s when the Lyrids meteor shower will peak ☄️☄️☄️ https://t.co/m5n5dlSGFF 1 hour ago

mercnews

Mercury News Meteor shower this week: When to see the Lyrids https://t.co/DHTHgX91y3 4 hours ago

ThemeLatheef

Timna Latheef @maumoonagayoom salaam :) hope you are doing well. When would be the best time to watch lyrids meteor shower in the Maldives? 6 hours ago

DexMcCain

Dex McCain RT @MGMAdvertiser: Experts expect the meteor shower will be most visible between midnight Tuesday and dawn of Wednesday morning. https://t.… 10 hours ago

MGMAdvertiser

MontgomeryAdvertiser Experts expect the meteor shower will be most visible between midnight Tuesday and dawn of Wednesday morning. https://t.co/1hsr5zApLU 10 hours ago

norsenorn

gery bracy RT @azcentral: When to see the 2020 Lyrids meteor shower https://t.co/TCQbD3kbhL 12 hours ago

