Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Calls For Task Force On Changes, Essential Workers’ 50% Hazard Pay Bonus
Monday, 20 April 2020 () The number of people dying each day in New York State from coronavirus-related illness dropped to 478 in the past 24 hours, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to urge people to practice caution and vigilance until a vaccine is available.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit some poor, working class New York City neighborhoods especially hard. data in New York City released last week showed that black, brown and immigrant communities are disproportionately represented among the diagnosed virus cases and deaths.
