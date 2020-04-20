Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Calls For Task Force On Changes, Essential Workers’ 50% Hazard Pay Bonus

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Calls For Task Force On Changes, Essential Workers’ 50% Hazard Pay Bonus

CBS 2 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The number of people dying each day in New York State from coronavirus-related illness dropped to 478 in the past 24 hours, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to urge people to practice caution and vigilance until a vaccine is available.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in New York: How the poorest are most affected

Coronavirus in New York: How the poorest are most affected 01:17

 The coronavirus pandemic has hit some poor, working class New York City neighborhoods especially hard. data in New York City released last week showed that black, brown and immigrant communities are disproportionately represented among the diagnosed virus cases and deaths.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAM__Network

IAM Platform New York coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline as Cuomo calls for federal testing help READ MORE:… https://t.co/RuRSDWmdYo 2 hours ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform New York coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline as Cuomo calls for federal testing help READ MORE:… https://t.co/ApQv2M67vu 2 hours ago

MoomjyN

Moomjy Neiman Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Calls For Task Force On Changes, Essential Workers' 50% Hazard Pay Bonus https://t.co/RQnUsSJMlo 3 hours ago

tweetabird1

Therese (Matisse) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls for federal help in coordinating testing - CBS News!! MORE “TESTING” NEEDED!!… https://t.co/pXBU3NRziD 4 hours ago

Erinescence

Erinescence RT @wcbs880: Starting today, New York will begin surveying 3,000 residents as part of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the "most aggressive" an… 7 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Starting today, New York will begin surveying 3,000 residents as part of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the "most agg… https://t.co/ywOMbiSNjw 7 hours ago

whec_ladams

Lynette Adams Could you be one of 3,000 people in New York State tested for the coronavirus? The state rolls out what Gov. Andrew… https://t.co/dQILBWrD2M 10 hours ago

lynnette_acosta

Lynette RT @CBSNews: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls for federal help in coordinating testing https://t.co/mEC3wNZmWK https://t.co/d1MqNLxNu8 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.