The number of people dying each day in New York State from coronavirus-related illness dropped to 478 in the past 24 hours, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to urge people to practice caution and vigilance until a vaccine is available.

You Might Like

Tweets about this IAM Platform New York coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline as Cuomo calls for federal testing help READ MORE:… https://t.co/RuRSDWmdYo 2 hours ago IAM Platform New York coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline as Cuomo calls for federal testing help READ MORE:… https://t.co/ApQv2M67vu 2 hours ago Moomjy Neiman Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Calls For Task Force On Changes, Essential Workers' 50% Hazard Pay Bonus https://t.co/RQnUsSJMlo 3 hours ago Therese (Matisse) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls for federal help in coordinating testing - CBS News!! MORE “TESTING” NEEDED!!… https://t.co/pXBU3NRziD 4 hours ago Erinescence RT @wcbs880: Starting today, New York will begin surveying 3,000 residents as part of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the "most aggressive" an… 7 hours ago WCBS Newsradio 880 Starting today, New York will begin surveying 3,000 residents as part of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls the "most agg… https://t.co/ywOMbiSNjw 7 hours ago Lynette Adams Could you be one of 3,000 people in New York State tested for the coronavirus? The state rolls out what Gov. Andrew… https://t.co/dQILBWrD2M 10 hours ago Lynette RT @CBSNews: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls for federal help in coordinating testing https://t.co/mEC3wNZmWK https://t.co/d1MqNLxNu8 11 hours ago