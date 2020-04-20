Global  

New York nurses sue state and two hospitals over 'inadequate' virus protection

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The New York State Nurses Association sued the state and two hospitals on Monday to force them to provide equipment and adopt safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the association's members in the hard-hit state.
