Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home

Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Beard was renowned for his photos of African wildlife, but he also photographed women in magazine fashion shoots and had well-documented romances with some of them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk

Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk 00:32

 Peter Beard's remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReporteroCubano

Blas Anaya Wildlife Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home https://t.co/GTjWz9wFXI https://t.co/9qKcFSX86W 4 minutes ago

johnmichaelsgce

John Michaels Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82 https://t.co/2Kbf2cPU6e 5 minutes ago

etorboli

enrico torboli RT @nytimes: The family of Peter Beard, the artist and wildlife photographer who disappeared last month, has confirmed that his body was fo… 9 minutes ago

Bruce03806204

Bruce le parisien ute fan Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82 https://t.co/6bvhswafYp 9 minutes ago

RaphinhaFonseca

Raphaella Fonseca RIP Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82 https://t.co/FRmjTbnith #PeterBeard #photographer 11 minutes ago

SHOOTonline

SHOOTonline.com Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home: Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer… https://t.co/bBCNd2mNVO 12 minutes ago

TheHughLane

The Hugh Lane So very sad to hear of the death of the great wildlife photographer Peter Beard. We have a great collection of his… https://t.co/xiuWP0wUuw 15 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home https://t.co/j9Dl3pYfJ9 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.