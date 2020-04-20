Coronavirus In New Jersey: More Than 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Total Deaths Hit 4,377

Penny17 RT @CokesMyGold: COVID-19 At least 70 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died from the coronavirus, among more than 7,000 deat… 28 minutes ago

Judith Pakosinski RT @njdotcom: “We will be careful and we will be strategic. New Jersey is not alone in this. Personal health creates economic health. It ca… 56 minutes ago

njdotcom “We will be careful and we will be strategic. New Jersey is not alone in this. Personal health creates economic hea… https://t.co/ocQ3EotW0c 1 hour ago

Living Large and Taking Charge BIG BOIIII! RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/cDBLAp0N9i — New Jersey has more COVID-19 victims than residents killed in WWI. — New York exten… 2 hours ago

I Am Woman - Hear Me Roar! COVID-19 At least 70 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died from the coronavirus, among more than 7,0… https://t.co/AT6LFXgjlH 2 hours ago

Jersey Hour RT @JerseyPeeps: More women test positive for coronavirus in Jersey than men https://t.co/uuyXF27XeO via @JerseyPeeps 3 hours ago

Barbara RT @lakotalaw: The Navajo Nation has reported more confirmed coronavirus cases per capita than every state except New York and New Jersey.… 4 hours ago