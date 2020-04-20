Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus In New Jersey: More Than 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Total Deaths Hit 4,377

Coronavirus In New Jersey: More Than 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Total Deaths Hit 4,377

CBS 2 Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Among the recently reported dead was NJ Transit Senior Vice President and General Manager Ray Kenny, who lead the rail operations for NJ Transit, and Sierra Leone Ambassador Foday Mansaray, a representative of the International Human Rights Commission.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Briefing

New Jersey Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Briefing 26:48

 The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is now above 88,000.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Penny17Q

Penny17 RT @CokesMyGold: COVID-19 At least 70 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died from the coronavirus, among more than 7,000 deat… 28 minutes ago

JayPako

Judith Pakosinski RT @njdotcom: “We will be careful and we will be strategic. New Jersey is not alone in this. Personal health creates economic health. It ca… 56 minutes ago

njdotcom

njdotcom “We will be careful and we will be strategic. New Jersey is not alone in this. Personal health creates economic hea… https://t.co/ocQ3EotW0c 1 hour ago

MonaKinkCurlz

Living Large and Taking Charge BIG BOIIII! RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/cDBLAp0N9i — New Jersey has more COVID-19 victims than residents killed in WWI. — New York exten… 2 hours ago

CokesMyGold

I Am Woman - Hear Me Roar! COVID-19 At least 70 residents of a nursing home in New Jersey have died from the coronavirus, among more than 7,0… https://t.co/AT6LFXgjlH 2 hours ago

HourJersey

Jersey Hour RT @JerseyPeeps: More women test positive for coronavirus in Jersey than men https://t.co/uuyXF27XeO via @JerseyPeeps 3 hours ago

BarbaraTexasFem

Barbara RT @lakotalaw: The Navajo Nation has reported more confirmed coronavirus cases per capita than every state except New York and New Jersey.… 4 hours ago

esilverman11

Ellie Silverman RT @PAIRCenter: “With the limitation of patient and family presence that the crisis requires, having a written document might be much more… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.