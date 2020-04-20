Global  

Shake Shack Gave Back $10 Million Federal Loan. But No Small Business Will Get That Money For Now

Gothamist Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Shake Shack Gave Back $10 Million Federal Loan. But No Small Business Will Get That Money For NowThe burger chain announced it would return a $10 million government loan.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Shack Shack Returning $10 Million Government Loan

Shack Shack Returning $10 Million Government Loan 00:24

 Shack Shack Returning $10 Million Government Loan

