US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up

Oil Prices Plummet to
Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest
level on record, with West Texas Intermediate
crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month,
has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to
take place while the country is...
