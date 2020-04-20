Global  

US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up

BBC News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel

Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel 01:04

 Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is...

Tweets about this

NewsBytesApp

NewsBytes For the first time in history, the price of US oil has turned negative. It implies that the oil producers are payin… https://t.co/uVepM7uHoK 3 seconds ago

Goodwinaj1

Goodwinaj Never forget this day that Oil prices went negative!! BBC News - US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up… https://t.co/yUBfW3fGep 9 seconds ago

quevainapancho

Roberto Leonardo RT @BBCBreaking: US oil prices turn negative for first time ever as the coronavirus crisis causes global demand to collapse https://t.co/On… 18 seconds ago

bboywitt

Boy Whitt RT @plowmanj3: So much for the Russia/Saudi Arabia deal causing prices to go back up. https://t.co/DYAkKFkEHU 33 seconds ago

canhoto

Ana Isabel Canhoto Wow: BBC News - US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up https://t.co/I0fBDlC7IK 38 seconds ago

OfficeofVAK

𝕾𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝕰𝖓𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖊 RT @coo77505195: BBC News - US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up https://t.co/VC6PHmQK9R 47 seconds ago

chaudhryshik

Shikha Chaudhry Another life https://t.co/eIayIqaT8L (via @NewsBytesApp) #OilCrash 51 seconds ago

Andym6769

Andym US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up https://t.co/5WGL7wgBVb 51 seconds ago

