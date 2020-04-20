U.S. coronavirus lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

One toddler became dizzy, fell and hit her head after drinking from a large bottle of hand sanitizer. A woman had a scary coughing and wheezing fit while soaking her produce in a sink containing bleach, vinegar and hot water. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this