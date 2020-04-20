New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

New Jersey state officials on Sunday ordered a 99-acre drive-through tulip farm to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JSinCalif🌴🇺🇸 New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/k0iasC4QAw 6 minutes ago judyann451 New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/C0JcpO6Yqb 14 minutes ago Jackhole Lazarus New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/LUxVgVu8B8 21 minutes ago Trump 20/20 KAG!!!! This is totally BS😡👉New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/63KzBpCETA 40 minutes ago Scoop Rocket News New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/UQasqTkrf4 41 minutes ago Dr. Highland Park New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic A stupid restriction… https://t.co/ftGuJxyFFa 41 minutes ago WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/M7CJKL2Rhe 42 minutes ago Mike It’s a drive thru tulip farm. No one congregates b/c IT’S A DRIVE THRU! NJ should change it’s name to the USSNJ (U… https://t.co/o2USbD0j9M 44 minutes ago