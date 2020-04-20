Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm shut down amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
New Jersey state officials on Sunday ordered a 99-acre drive-through tulip farm to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Briefing

New Jersey Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Briefing 26:48

 The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is now above 88,000.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JerryinCalif

JSinCalif🌴🇺🇸 New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/k0iasC4QAw 6 minutes ago

judyann451

judyann451 New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/C0JcpO6Yqb 14 minutes ago

BobSmit93897966

Jackhole Lazarus New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/LUxVgVu8B8 21 minutes ago

jh45123

Trump 20/20 KAG!!!! This is totally BS😡👉New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/63KzBpCETA 40 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/UQasqTkrf4 41 minutes ago

dr_highland

Dr. Highland Park New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic A stupid restriction… https://t.co/ftGuJxyFFa 41 minutes ago

WakeUpCanada1

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm to shut down events amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/M7CJKL2Rhe 42 minutes ago

RepublicMike

Mike It’s a drive thru tulip farm. No one congregates b/c IT’S A DRIVE THRU! NJ should change it’s name to the USSNJ (U… https://t.co/o2USbD0j9M 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.