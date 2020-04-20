Global  

Subways May Have Spread Coronavirus in America

HNGN Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Subways May Have Spread Coronavirus in AmericaA team studies the mass transport systems of NYC and how it impacted the epidemic. There's a suggestion that the subway is a major boost to expanding the reach of the bug.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: 15 Million Meals to Be Donated by Subway in Partnership With Feeding America!

15 Million Meals to Be Donated by Subway in Partnership With Feeding America! 00:59

 Subway is uniting with Feeding America to help people in the U.S. by giving out as much as 15 million meals. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Tweets about this

Kat4Obama

Kat 4 Obama RT @drvox: Some folks have been arguing that the subway was a big factor in the spread of Covid-19 in NYC. Here's an argument that spread w… 34 minutes ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Subways May Have Spread Coronavirus in America https://t.co/UCNjRuuUtn https://t.co/nuhx9LHR2L 2 hours ago

