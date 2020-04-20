Global  

Georgia Will Reopen Some Businesses Like Gyms, Hair And Nail Salons Friday

Daily Caller Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that some Georgia businesses will reopen Friday. Georgia will allow businesses such as gyms, hair and nail salons to reopen on Friday, Kemp said, noting that these businesses must stagger shifts, conduct health screenings on employees, and keep work spaces six feet apart from each other, The Hill […]
 Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state will reopen shuttered businesses as soon as Friday. His decision is being met with criticism and some confusion from local officials. The order allows gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen.

