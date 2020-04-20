Georgia Will Reopen Some Businesses Like Gyms, Hair And Nail Salons Friday Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that some Georgia businesses will reopen Friday. Georgia will allow businesses such as gyms, hair and nail salons to reopen on Friday, Kemp said, noting that these businesses must stagger shifts, conduct health screenings on employees, and keep work spaces six feet apart from each other, The Hill […] 👓 View full article

