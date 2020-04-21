Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Nearly 180 citations issued during Navajo Nation's second 57-hour curfew to fight COVID-19

Nearly 180 citations issued during Navajo Nation's second 57-hour curfew to fight COVID-19

azcentral.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Navajo Nation last Thursday extended its 57-hour curfews to the two remaining weekends of April to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kennyjacobs

Nazis Hate Public Health Policy RT @azcentral: Nearly 180 citations issued during Navajo Nation's second 57-hour curfew to fight COVID-19 https://t.co/D0egNO895V 2 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral Nearly 180 citations issued during Navajo Nation's second 57-hour curfew to fight COVID-19 https://t.co/D0egNO895V 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.