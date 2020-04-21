Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Today in History for April 21st

Today in History for April 21st

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Writer Mark Twain dies; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II born; German flying ace Manfred 'The Red Baron' Rictoften killed in action during World War I; The musical 'Annie' opens on Broadway. (April 21)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deekpatterson72

Derek Patterson 🔴 RT @thisisibrox: Today Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is the second longest… 12 minutes ago

thisisibrox

This Is Ibrox Today Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is the second… https://t.co/LCkSbgGEcb 24 minutes ago

MorningScotland

Morning Scotland TISH! Today In Scotland's History: (21st April 1703) A "Company for the Quenching of Fire" is formed in Edinburgh,… https://t.co/Dy5HKKVtKM 27 minutes ago

bottleofclaret

Claret RT @27Tawnyowl: Today Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair Queen Elizabeth is the second long… 30 minutes ago

27Tawnyowl

John B Tawn Today Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair Queen Elizabeth is the sec… https://t.co/xip1Prd8jg 39 minutes ago

penny_hampson

Penny Hampson RT @KathelijneVL: All About Royal Families: Today in History / On This Day: April 21st. 1673 - Wilhelmine Amalia of Brunswick-Lüneburg: htt… 1 hour ago

Stukeley2015

Stukeley Year Fours Tuesday 21st April. Good Morning Y4. Hopefully your maths link will work for you today. https://t.co/0Opr2zL8SR les… https://t.co/914ZNi6m1J 2 hours ago

KathelijneVL

♔Kathleen Van Lierop All About Royal Families: Today in History / On This Day: April 21st. 1673 - Wilhelmine Amalia of Brunswick-Lünebur… https://t.co/7uYTSWdOFT 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.