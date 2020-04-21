Today in History for April 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Writer Mark Twain dies; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II born; German flying ace Manfred 'The Red Baron' Rictoften killed in action during World War I; The musical 'Annie' opens on Broadway. (April 21)

You Might Like

Tweets about this Derek Patterson 🔴 RT @thisisibrox: Today Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is the second longest… 12 minutes ago This Is Ibrox Today Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926, Queen Elizabeth II is the second… https://t.co/LCkSbgGEcb 24 minutes ago Morning Scotland TISH! Today In Scotland's History: (21st April 1703) A "Company for the Quenching of Fire" is formed in Edinburgh,… https://t.co/Dy5HKKVtKM 27 minutes ago Claret RT @27Tawnyowl: Today Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair Queen Elizabeth is the second long… 30 minutes ago John B Tawn Today Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 94th Birthday. Born on 21st April 1926 in Mayfair Queen Elizabeth is the sec… https://t.co/xip1Prd8jg 39 minutes ago Penny Hampson RT @KathelijneVL: All About Royal Families: Today in History / On This Day: April 21st. 1673 - Wilhelmine Amalia of Brunswick-Lüneburg: htt… 1 hour ago Stukeley Year Fours Tuesday 21st April. Good Morning Y4. Hopefully your maths link will work for you today. https://t.co/0Opr2zL8SR les… https://t.co/914ZNi6m1J 2 hours ago ♔Kathleen Van Lierop All About Royal Families: Today in History / On This Day: April 21st. 1673 - Wilhelmine Amalia of Brunswick-Lünebur… https://t.co/7uYTSWdOFT 2 hours ago