Georgia to lift some coronavirus restrictions Friday

CBS News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The U.S. is on pace to hit 50,000 coronavirus deaths within a week, just as more states announce plans to partially reopen after lockdowns. Georgia, which has over 19,000 confirmed cases, will allow businesses like fitness centers and hair salons to reopen Friday and then dine-in restaurants and movie theaters the following week. Despite Governor Brian Kemp's decision, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is imploring residents of her city to stay home. David Begnaud takes a look at how the pandemic is shaping the country now.
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Tuesday Coronavirus Update: South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee Ease Restrictions

Tuesday Coronavirus Update: South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee Ease Restrictions 02:18

 South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee are easing restrictions, and coronavirus cases near 2.5 million worldwide.

