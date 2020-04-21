Georgia state senator's 'second chance at life' after surviving coronavirus, giving plasma

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Georgia State Senator Bruce Thompson nearly died from the coronavirus in mid-March, but today he is donating plasma to help others out in a big way. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus Twice As Deadly For Black Californians 01:53 California State Senator Holly Mitchell says disparities in the black community do exist in our state, especially when the death rate due to coronavirus is twice as high as the population.