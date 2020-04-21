Global  

Georgia state senator's 'second chance at life' after surviving coronavirus, giving plasma

Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Georgia State Senator Bruce Thompson nearly died from the coronavirus in mid-March, but today he is donating plasma to help others out in a big way.
