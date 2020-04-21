NYC man asks neighbor out via drone amid virus lockdown Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Singles are finding ways to make an emotional connection despite coronavirus restrictions discouraging people from meeting in person. One New York City couple managed to communicate via everything from drone to protective bubble after spotting each other on their respective roof and balcony. Meanwhile, dating apps are pushing others to video chat. Jamie Yuccas reports on the dating scene's transformation amid the pandemic. 👓 View full article

