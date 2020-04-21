Global  

Parts of Alaska could have view of Lyrid Meteor Shower peak

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Parts of western Alaska and interior portions of the state are expected to have a good chance for viewing a meteor shower at its peak. The Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak Wednesday, KTUU-TV reported Sunday. The best time for people see the meteor shower is believed to be a […]
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Meteorite spotted off I-77 ahead of Lyrid meteor shower this week

Meteorite spotted off I-77 ahead of Lyrid meteor shower this week 00:38

 Over the next several days, look up at the sky because you could have a chance to see the first meteor shower of spring known as the Lyrid meteor shower that will put on a night skywatching show starting Sunday night and peaking Wednesday night, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

