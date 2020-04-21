Global  

Tom Brady Booted From Tampa Park Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Superstar quarterback Tom Brady was cited for being in a downtown Tampa park which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic 00:15

 THE G.O.A.T was looking for a place to workout, but was shown the exit.

