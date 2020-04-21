Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Nurses protest at the White House for more personal protective equipment

Nurses protest at the White House for more personal protective equipment

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Registered nurses protested at the White House on April 21, 2020 against the lack of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Nurses Protest Outside White House Demanding More Protective Equipment During Coronavirus Battle

Nurses Protest Outside White House Demanding More Protective Equipment During Coronavirus Battle 02:01

 CBS4's Michael George reports from New York City.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newyorknewart

newyorknewart Nurses read names of colleagues who died of COVID-19 in protest outside White House https://t.co/xLWdd5289s 3 seconds ago

johnchalloran

John C. Halloran RT @SLKath: Let's all support them in this effort! Please RT. ‘We’re beyond angered’: Fed-up nurses file lawsuits, plan protest at White… 30 seconds ago

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV Nurses read names of colleagues who died of COVID-19 in protest outside White House https://t.co/qxW89x7ogy 33 seconds ago

Joe_Blue61

Blue Joe RT @ScottImmordino: She read aloud the names of 50 nurses who have died of coronavirus. "We are here because our colleagues are dying. I th… 42 seconds ago

UniversalSp1r1t

🌊⊱🏄‍♀️⊱Deby⊰🏄‍♀️⊰🌊 RT @BBCWorld: US nurses protest outside White House to demand protective gear for medical staff https://t.co/mk05jDIk6s https://t.co/xPOhtv… 1 minute ago

whoot_woot

vermor RT @alivitali: Now: nurses from National Nurses United protest lack of PPE outside the White House while holding signs showing pictures of… 2 minutes ago

JuanRam79897900

Juan Ramirez RT @thehill: Nurses protest at White House over lack of protective gear, read aloud the names of 50 nurses who have died of coronavirus ht… 2 minutes ago

Charlenegapeach

Charlene Shannon RT @TheLastWord: Nurses hold White House protest over need for protective equipment in coronavirus fight https://t.co/9Ru5nDpJm8 https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.