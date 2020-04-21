Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bill De Blasio: New York City Will Hold ‘Ticker Tape Parade’ When Pandemic Ends

Bill De Blasio: New York City Will Hold ‘Ticker Tape Parade’ When Pandemic Ends

Daily Caller Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
'This parade will mark the beginning of our renaissance.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio's Daily Briefing

Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio's Daily Briefing 26:44

 Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maria_tingi

Maria Tingi RT @FDNY: FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio, and FDNY and @NYPDnews members #ClapBecauseWeCare for the #HealthcareHe… 30 seconds ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: New York City will throw a ticker tape parade to honor health care workers and first responders once the city reopens, Mayor Bill… 1 minute ago

regnart_candace

Candace Regnart #TruthMatters #votebluetosaveamerica #resist 'Trump is lying': New York City mayor says 'you cannot get' coronavi… https://t.co/3a44YkUcCd 2 minutes ago

TRGG0101

TRGG0101 RT @bulldoghill: "The president is simply lying about the availability of all those components of testing, the swabs and everything," the m… 2 minutes ago

NYC_Patch

New York City Patch Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the new coronavirus outbreak shows the city can't rely on the federal government or… https://t.co/acQZqKqu7x 6 minutes ago

NotYouRaps

IAmNotYou RT @NYDailyNews: Mayor de Blasio accused President Trump of peddling “false optimism” as the commander-in-chief encourages people in Michig… 8 minutes ago

Ronnie25476223

Ronnie your health and safety are a game to trump -'Trump is lying': New York City mayor says 'you cannot get' coronavirus… https://t.co/94TGeeQSRU 9 minutes ago

peterclarke2020

Peter Clarke RT @WillFOIA: New York City is building its own strategic reserve of medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, including surgical gow… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.