Bill De Blasio: New York City Will Hold ‘Ticker Tape Parade’ When Pandemic Ends

'This parade will mark the beginning of our renaissance.'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Maria Tingi RT @FDNY: FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio, and FDNY and @NYPDnews members #ClapBecauseWeCare for the #HealthcareHe… 30 seconds ago Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: New York City will throw a ticker tape parade to honor health care workers and first responders once the city reopens, Mayor Bill… 1 minute ago Candace Regnart #TruthMatters #votebluetosaveamerica #resist 'Trump is lying': New York City mayor says 'you cannot get' coronavi… https://t.co/3a44YkUcCd 2 minutes ago TRGG0101 RT @bulldoghill: "The president is simply lying about the availability of all those components of testing, the swabs and everything," the m… 2 minutes ago New York City Patch Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the new coronavirus outbreak shows the city can't rely on the federal government or… https://t.co/acQZqKqu7x 6 minutes ago IAmNotYou RT @NYDailyNews: Mayor de Blasio accused President Trump of peddling “false optimism” as the commander-in-chief encourages people in Michig… 8 minutes ago Ronnie your health and safety are a game to trump -'Trump is lying': New York City mayor says 'you cannot get' coronavirus… https://t.co/94TGeeQSRU 9 minutes ago Peter Clarke RT @WillFOIA: New York City is building its own strategic reserve of medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, including surgical gow… 10 minutes ago