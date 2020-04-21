OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a preliminary injunction late Monday after abortion providers sued Stitt over the ban. The injunction replaces a temporary restraining order that the same judge issued […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this KFOR A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction to allow abortion care to continue in Oklahoma.​ https://t.co/WeSZZSWUB6 37 minutes ago KNSS Radio A federal judge rules that Oklahoma's abortion ban during the coronavirus crisis cannot be enforced -- news at 1:30. #stayconnected 1 hour ago Rebecca Rohdenburg RT @Rewire_News: JUST IN: A federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction allowing most abortions to continue in Oklahoma. The i… 1 hour ago Allison RT @byKateSmith: NEW Abortion in Oklahoma can continue. A federal district judge has granted the state’s abortion providers a preliminary… 1 hour ago América Hoy Judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can't be enforced https://t.co/ZrvQw01FPD https://t.co/hKsMkKGNHI 2 hours ago KSHV 45 Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal… https://t.co/e8tYLIDFk0 3 hours ago KSN News Wichita Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced https://t.co/xMzknVh41m 3 hours ago beenewsdaily RT @John_Walton_: Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced https://t.co/wBCAvYT7OG 3 hours ago