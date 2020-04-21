Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a preliminary injunction late Monday after abortion providers sued Stitt over the ban. The injunction replaces a temporary restraining order that the same judge issued […]
Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of coercion "serious and disturbing." According to NBC News, the couple's attorney filed a motion to...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
KFOR A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction to allow abortion care to continue in Oklahoma. https://t.co/WeSZZSWUB6 37 minutes ago
KNSS Radio A federal judge rules that Oklahoma's abortion ban during the coronavirus crisis cannot be enforced -- news at 1:30. #stayconnected1 hour ago
Rebecca Rohdenburg RT @Rewire_News: JUST IN: A federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction allowing most abortions to continue in Oklahoma.
The i… 1 hour ago
Allison RT @byKateSmith: NEW
Abortion in Oklahoma can continue.
A federal district judge has granted the state’s abortion providers a preliminary… 1 hour ago
América Hoy Judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can't be enforced https://t.co/ZrvQw01FPD https://t.co/hKsMkKGNHI 2 hours ago
KSHV 45 Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal… https://t.co/e8tYLIDFk0 3 hours ago
KSN News Wichita Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced https://t.co/xMzknVh41m 3 hours ago