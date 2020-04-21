Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced

Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a preliminary injunction late Monday after abortion providers sued Stitt over the ban. The injunction replaces a temporary restraining order that the same judge issued […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing'

Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' 01:01

 Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of coercion "serious and disturbing." According to NBC News, the couple's attorney filed a motion to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kfor

KFOR A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction to allow abortion care to continue in Oklahoma.​ https://t.co/WeSZZSWUB6 37 minutes ago

knssradio

KNSS Radio A federal judge rules that Oklahoma's abortion ban during the coronavirus crisis cannot be enforced -- news at 1:30. #stayconnected 1 hour ago

Bibliomancer7

Rebecca Rohdenburg RT @Rewire_News: JUST IN: A federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction allowing most abortions to continue in Oklahoma. The i… 1 hour ago

melodyisdestiny

Allison RT @byKateSmith: NEW Abortion in Oklahoma can continue. A federal district judge has granted the state’s abortion providers a preliminary… 1 hour ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can't be enforced https://t.co/ZrvQw01FPD https://t.co/hKsMkKGNHI 2 hours ago

KSHV45

KSHV 45 Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal… https://t.co/e8tYLIDFk0 3 hours ago

KSNNews

KSN News Wichita Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced https://t.co/xMzknVh41m 3 hours ago

BeeNewsDaily

beenewsdaily RT @John_Walton_: Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced https://t.co/wBCAvYT7OG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.