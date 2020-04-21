Global  

Coronavirus Impact: Plunging Oil Prices Does Not Mean Gas Prices Will Plunge As Well

cbs4.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The price of crude oil has plummeted into negative territory, but don't expect gas prices at the pumps to get cheaper as a result.
 The price of crude oil has plummeted into negative territory, but don't expect gas prices at the pumps to get cheaper as a result. Katie Johnston reports.

