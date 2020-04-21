Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic

Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A veteran volunteer group has answered the call to assist 911 and the Columbus, GA Fire and EMS by responding to nonemergency calls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

judyann451

judyann451 Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Yr3LtLsf8v 12 minutes ago

lisaodom00

Lisa Odom Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/js7MCTb6oo #FoxNews 23 minutes ago

mclark1951

MClark Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic | Fox News https://t.co/xIHMzxvvWm 27 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/mCbPPOhJNl 28 minutes ago

DBSLKitties

DBSLKitties RT @Chris_1791: Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/1kJwTZc1JA via… 30 minutes ago

MMNewzz

MMNewzz Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/NTR4954S4T 41 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/ndFRSLkiHW 41 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Georgia veterans answer 911 calls as first responders get stretched during coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/nP9nC5w8Tf 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.