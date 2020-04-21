Global  

Keep Your Eyes On The Sky As The Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday

cbs4.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The first meteor shower of spring, known as the Lyrid meteor shower, peaks Tuesday night April 21st into the early hours of Wednesday morning. 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning

Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning 01:02

 The best times to be able to see the meteor shower will be in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin reports.

