Keep Your Eyes On The Sky As The Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The first meteor shower of spring, known as the Lyrid meteor shower, peaks Tuesday night April 21st into the early hours of Wednesday morning. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published 17 hours ago Lyrid Meteor Shower Visibility To Peak Wednesday Morning 01:02 The best times to be able to see the meteor shower will be in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin reports.