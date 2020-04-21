Global  

Prince tribute concert airs on CBS tonight

CBS News Tuesday, 21 April 2020
"Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince" was filmed in January, so fans will get to see music stars on stage performing Prince's hits in front of an audience.
 Sheila E. talked to DeMarco Morgan about tonight's special, which will include performances from Common, Miguel, John Legend, H.E.R and the Foo Fighters.

