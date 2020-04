You Might Like

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say Chinese officials and public health experts say that even if President Donald Trump would enact strict testing and lockdowns, it.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:09 Published on April 1, 2020 People Begin To Donate Their Own Face Masks To Fight Shortage In Hospitals



Doctors in the U.S. face a medical equipment shortage, with some doctors reusing their face masks and others only using them for severe cases. According to Business Insider, a shortage in face masks.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on March 27, 2020

