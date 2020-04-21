Global  

Judge Orders ‘Church’ to Stop Selling Bleach As COVID-19 Cure

HNGN Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Judge Orders ‘Church’ to Stop Selling Bleach As COVID-19 CureThe product is contaminated and could make people sick when ingested.
