U.S. CDC reports 776,093 coronavirus cases, 41,758 deaths

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 776,093 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 29,468 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,675 to 41,758.
