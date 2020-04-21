U.S. CDC reports 776,093 coronavirus cases, 41,758 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 776,093 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 29,468 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,675 to 41,758.

Tweets about this CL Franklin RT @drdesrochers: Beshear reports 177 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky. 33,328 tested "We have, in fact, likely plateaue… 12 seconds ago Coronavirus Updates NEW: Saudi Arabia reports 1,147 new cases of coronavirus, 11,631 cases in total. Saudi Arabia's largest daily increase so far. 13 seconds ago Lit_Javs🔜 DyingfromRONA RT @thehill: California reports highest one-day rise in coronavirus cases https://t.co/yLGlsgELVe https://t.co/DhI1Lm7m2k 17 seconds ago Concerned Fan™ #COVID19 RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Russia reports 5,642 new cases of coronavirus and 51 new deaths. A total of 52,763 cases and 456 deaths. 25 seconds ago Alan Fossler Coronavirus live updates: The Montgomery County Public Health District announced Tuesday that it can now confirm 41… https://t.co/QgCR1FyVAH 33 seconds ago Anyela RT @QuickTake: Are there more silent #COVIDー19 spreaders than we thought? Iceland, which is able to test its entire population, found half… 37 seconds ago Azadi RT @sfrantzman: Turkey claims it is selling ventilator parts to US...while reports indicate that Turkey, which has largest number of #coron… 52 seconds ago human being RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Turkey reports 4,611 new cases of coronavirus and 119 new deaths. A total of 95,591 cases and 2,259 deaths. 58 seconds ago