A Texas doctor who has been treating COVID-19 patients is self-isolating in his children’s treehouse in the backyard of the family’s Corpus Christi home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this A Patriot RT @Joe7993: Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/no5hZSnDmJ 1 hour ago judyann451 Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/HWotndzjsF 2 hours ago Scoop Rocket News Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/jIxPj2w8GZ 2 hours ago An American 🇺🇸 Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/no5hZSnDmJ 2 hours ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse | Fox News https://t.co/1gaaI1euiA 3 hours ago NewExpressNews Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/dEJu2kHq3C https://t.co/9FVExtmpTn 3 hours ago WWE Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/oo0suoNH0i https://t.co/o4u0lp8V7n 3 hours ago Eliel Sepulchro Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse https://t.co/HlcuBsfqxC (Look this… https://t.co/o8w56svGuK 3 hours ago