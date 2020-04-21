Global  

Texas ER doctor who treats coronavirus patients self-isolates in treehouse

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
A Texas doctor who has been treating COVID-19 patients is self-isolating in his children’s treehouse in the backyard of the family’s Corpus Christi home.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Doctor Stays In Treehouse To Protect Family During Coronavirus Pandemic

Texas Doctor Stays In Treehouse To Protect Family During Coronavirus Pandemic 00:29

 A doctor in Corpus Christi is living in a treehouse in his backyard while he treats patients at work during the coronavirus pandemic.

