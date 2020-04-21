Patriots Reportedly Trade Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers For Fourth-Round Pick
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Rob Gronkowski will be back to catching passes from Tom Brady in 2020. The soon-to-be unretired tight end has been traded by the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski
to Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his
former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade
the tight end to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick were traded
to Tampa Bay for a 4th round pick in the deal....