Patriots Reportedly Trade Rob Gronkowski To Buccaneers For Fourth-Round Pick Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Rob Gronkowski will be back to catching passes from Tom Brady in 2020. The soon-to-be unretired tight end has been traded by the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 7 hours ago Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers 01:24 Patriots Trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers Gronkowski will be reunited with his former quarterback, Tom Brady, after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Gronkowski and a 7th round draft pick were traded to Tampa Bay for a 4th round pick in the deal.... You Might Like

Tweets about this