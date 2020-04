U.S. coronavirus deaths top 45,000, doubling in little over a week: Reuters tally Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week as cases climbed to over 800,000, according to a Reuters tally. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks 01:08 US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days. Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks. 44% have... You Might Like

Tweets about this