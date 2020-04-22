Global  

Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia

Wednesday, 22 April 2020
TORONTO â Canadian police said Tuesday they believe there are at least 22 victims after a gunman wearing a police uniform shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across rural communities in Nova Scotia over the weekend.
