Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > People Can’t Stop Talking About What Bret Baier Did As Soon As Trump Closed The Coronavirus Briefing

People Can’t Stop Talking About What Bret Baier Did As Soon As Trump Closed The Coronavirus Briefing

Daily Caller Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Bret Baier received praise on Twitter for the smooth transition
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Jokes About Bret Baier At Briefing: 'I've Used His Slot A Lot'

Trump Jokes About Bret Baier At Briefing: 'I've Used His Slot A Lot' 00:30

 The White House held a briefing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ben__Brace

Ben Brace RT @WoodlandDave: “We are not talking about people going to bed hungry - We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status – people… 28 seconds ago

jminfer

mari people talking about black haired yoongi returning: stop. I have a weak heart 43 seconds ago

VincentEduke

EDUKE vincent @NYCMayorsOffice @dzarrilli There’s a budget emergency and I know people working Saturdays for OT and sleeping. Sto… https://t.co/EJueZ5pedd 1 minute ago

WoodlandDave

Dave Barker “We are not talking about people going to bed hungry - We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status –… https://t.co/XFEqno1hl5 2 minutes ago

LifeSince87

Ronny @ColinCowherd dude what are you talking about rn. Young people and even kids are dying from this. Stop trying to be… https://t.co/dCbTqveVsy 3 minutes ago

AdamTyndall

Adam Tyndall RT @MinorPlaces: I wish people (ministers) would stop talking about following or being advised by "the science" - as if it is a single reve… 9 minutes ago

peachoverberry

jihan🍑 people on my timeline can shut the***up if you don't know anything about belva and only know him after he became… https://t.co/TguAENz1D5 9 minutes ago

SportsbeanN

SportsBean_Fantasy @Melissa03956012 @dvillella @realDonaldTrump The President shouldn’t be on his high horse right now talking about h… https://t.co/wOl0xx1x6c 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.