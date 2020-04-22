Global  

California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
California officials have discovered what are possibly the earliest known coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: The Latest: More Than Half Of California Coronavirus Deaths In LA County

The Latest: More Than Half Of California Coronavirus Deaths In LA County 00:07

 But, the rate of deaths is starting to slow, making city officials cautiously optimistic. Jasmine Viel reports.

