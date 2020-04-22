California officials have discovered what are possibly the earliest known coronavirus deaths in the United States.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ChrisCares @SpeakerPelosi. Isn't this your district??? What was it you were saying last week? California county may have trac… https://t.co/h4VOCMQG7w 50 seconds ago Roxi this Democrat run government led by Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Feinstein, and Pelosi‘s neph… https://t.co/QPpvSqP5OP 3 minutes ago K J Gillenwater Now do you understand why they are counting death at him as ‘probable’ COVID? They can’t examine all of them immedi… https://t.co/3OBSJ6jbZn 6 minutes ago mot pom California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths https://t.co/9s5xoUaM55 Propaganda!!!!! 7 minutes ago Liz Diamond 💎⭐️⭐️⭐️💎 RT @jpaap: California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths “Testing criteria set by the CDC at the time-restricted testin… 15 minutes ago JC California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths https://t.co/k5Gj4B52BQ 18 minutes ago Ashley Paige Alsup California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths https://t.co/duW0hw0cX0 #FoxNews CDC is useless..… https://t.co/3dg8x4AGGh 19 minutes ago Steven Ackerman RT @nightingalern: California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths https://t.co/LBbThZuOGA 31 minutes ago