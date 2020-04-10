Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Magnitude-3.7 earthquake shakes LA

Magnitude-3.7 earthquake shakes LA

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
A magnitude-3.8 earthquake shook Los Angeles just after midnight Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

5-3-Magnitude Quake Rattles Mono Lake Near California-Nevada Border [Video]

5-3-Magnitude Quake Rattles Mono Lake Near California-Nevada Border

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit near the California - Nevada border at 7:36 a.m. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:16Published
Small Earthquake Reported In Berks County [Video]

Small Earthquake Reported In Berks County

A small earthquake struck in an eastern Pennsylvania community this week, though officials said it was unlikely many people felt it. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Magnitude 9 earthquake, 30-meter tsunami could hit northern Japan, says government panel

A Japanese government panel on Tuesday (April 21) warned that tsunami as high as 30 meters could hit Hokkaido in northern part of the country and Iwate in the...
Zee News Also reported by •IndependentKhaleej TimesRIA Nov.

Zagreb earthquake caused $6 billion of damage: minister

The earthquake that struck the Croatian capital Zagreb a month ago caused around 42 billion kuna ($6.03 billion) of damage and country will be seeking outside...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldKhaleej TimesMENAFN.comRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

weathernerd6

Name cannot be blank "A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA" https://t.co/bGt8eggWvw 7 minutes ago

SusieBlackmon

Susie Blackmon A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA https://t.co/RaUNBHybB9 20 minutes ago

BurgadoVernon

Vernon Burgado A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA https://t.co/LrOG1xkr1c 20 minutes ago

BubblesChampagn

L.O. MLS ASCP (Ret) BS UTMB "A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA" https://t.co/5uTXwGgcTf 28 minutes ago

bolekban

𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪#𝓑𝓸𝓵𝓮𝓴𝓑𝓪𝓷 RT @de_plazza: "A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA" https://t.co/gOqZ63H4sK 29 minutes ago

de_plazza

de_Plazza 🌎 "A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of LA" https://t.co/gOqZ63H4sK 31 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @newscommentary1: Magnitude-3.7 earthquake shakes LA #Malliard https://t.co/MRSEfUAB0l #foxnews 36 minutes ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen Magnitude-3.7 earthquake shakes LA https://t.co/NR1eEUXpFF 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.