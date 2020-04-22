Global  

Earth Day At 50: Climate Activists Go Digital Amid Pandemic Shutdown

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Climate change activists had planned three days of protests and other events for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. But with the coronavirus pandemic, they will be virtual.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: How To Celebrate Earth Day's 50th Anniversary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

How To Celebrate Earth Day's 50th Anniversary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 02:04

 Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Despite the current need to stay home, there are still many ways you can make the world a better place; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

