Confined to the great indoors on Earth Day? These stories will help remind you of the natural world’s many splendors — and why environmental protections are of crucial importance for the future of the planet.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanullah De Sondy 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of #EarthDay https://t.co/givyRj7Uul 6 minutes ago allbedogs RT @Walks: 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/cr6vtbRb8U via @nytimes https://t.co/YiShc… 38 minutes ago Walks 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/cr6vtbRb8U via @nytimes https://t.co/YiShc37ucA 44 minutes ago olga brekfast 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/CNVKH7VEhE https://t.co/bWKSDXOrb7 1 hour ago albertomarti548 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/PZ0T83vIPc https://t.co/gkqgDxkQum 1 hour ago romerotrino23 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/TX0hnWqvL3 https://t.co/zEnwlKhAyl 1 hour ago pablo hescobar 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day https://t.co/Mqh9RlNXAs https://t.co/yMLBvAsOCh 1 hour ago techforcatch 7 Travel Stories to Help You Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of #EarthDay https://t.co/JV16XWSCDD 1 hour ago