Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Joining a chorus of critics, the president appeared not to realize that Harvard had received $8.6 million in stimulus funding as part of a federal aid package to universities.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back'

Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back' 00:44

 The president insisted that the Ivy League university was not entitled to the federal relief package.

