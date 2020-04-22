Raymond Gibbs RT @jilevin: Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing https://t.co/4ib5M… 36 minutes ago Michael Rikon Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing… https://t.co/fXsjQiWBE4 2 hours ago Give Homeless Hope Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing - USA T… https://t.co/R1ynZIeXIO 3 hours ago Wendy B RT @CymbusN: Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing https://t.co/MCBUA… 4 hours ago cymbus nimrod Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing… https://t.co/T8ayEHtv7Y 4 hours ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing: Officials are push… 4 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing: Offici… https://t.co/N90Sy3IPuw 4 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing… https://t.co/9zYpNKGRlm 4 hours ago